Hong Kong actor Simon Yam stabbed on stage in China. July. 22, 2019 07:34. by Taek Kyoon Sohn sohn@donga.com.

Hong Kong actor and film producer Simon Yam was stabbed while speaking at an event in southern China. He appeared in the Korean film “The Thieves” in 2012, playing a role of Chinese thief named Chen, and in the martial arts film “Ip Man” in 2008.



The Associated Press reported that the actor was stabbed in the abdomen and the right hand by a man surnamed Chun, who abruptly rushed onto the stage, when Yam attended an opening ceremony of an interior goods shopping mall on Saturday morning in Zhongshan, Guangdong Province.



Lim was transmitted to a nearby medical center to undergo emergency surgery. Not being in critical condition, however, he had nerve impairment issues on the right hand, later being sent to a Hong Kong hospital for additional medical operation, according to the South China Morning Post. The actor’s agency announced that he got some parts of his organs injured but came into stable condition thanks to successful surgery.



Chun was captured by security guards right after committing the attack on the site. “The suspect, who lives in the city, admitted his crime,” the Public Security Bureau of Zhongshan City announced via Weibo on Saturday night. “He has been diagnosed by a medical specialist’s examination with mental illness.”



한국어