Korean, Hungarian swimmers race for gold at FINA World Championships. July. 20, 2019 07:30. by Bae-Jung Kim wanted@donga.com.

The 2019 FINA World Championships in Gwangju is heating up, as the swimming races are set to begin on Sunday. Attention is drawn to the competition between South Korean swimmer Kim Seo-yeong, who is considered the country's best hope for a medal in the women's individual medley (IM) races, and Hungarian Olympic Gold Medalist Katinka Hosszu in the 200 IM and 400 IM.



Previously, the two rivals encountered each other two times in the FINA Champions Swim Series in April and May this year. Hosszu grabbed two consecutive gold medals in women's 200 ML, while Kim won silver medals. After the races, the South Korean practiced at the Jincheon National Training Center for the FINA World Championships in Gwangju, while the Hungarian had her final training in Singapore, whose temperatures and humidity is similar to that of South Korea in summer.



Kim arrived in Gwangju on Wednesday, a day earlier than Hosszu did. They will compete on the first day of the swimming races (200 IM qualifiers and semifinals) and the last day of the championships (400 IM). "The 40-day final training at the Jincheon National Training Center went well as planned. Kim is in good condition, as her strength has improved since the Asian Games," coach Kim In-kyun said.



