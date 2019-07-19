U.S. Congress committee stresses importance of Korea-Japan relations. July. 19, 2019 07:55. lightee@donga.com.

The U.S. House Foreign Affairs Committee adopted a resolution Thursday reaffirming the importance of tripartite cooperation among Seoul, Washington, and Tokyo, to call on Korea and Japan to build more future-oriented relations. The latest move from the House committee is drawing attention as it stresses the necessity of resolving the much strained bilateral relations.



On Thursday, the House Foreign Affairs Committee held a plenum and passed en masse a number of agendas including the resolution on Korea and Japan. Once it passes the general meeting, the resolution will officially take effect. In April, the Senate already passed the same resolution.



Included in the resolution is an expression‎ describing Korea and Japan as a crucial alliance to work together for America’s diplomacy, economy, and security interests, as well as the development of the Indo-Pacific region. “U.S.-Japan and the U.S.-ROK alliances are a vital foundation for regional stability of Asia, including responses to the threat of “Pyongyang regime,” the resolution in question states. “Seoul, Washington, and Tokyo are indispensable partners in addressing global issues and that they have reaffirmed their commitment to contain the spread of weapons of mass destruction.”



The resolution also stressed the importance of “preparing and executing strategies” to boost cooperation of diplomacy and security among the three nations, pointing out Pyongyang’s continued violations of international law and human rights. In particular, it described the alliance between Korea and the U.S. to be “forged in blood.”



