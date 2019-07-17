SKT launches world’s first 5G roaming service in Switzerland. July. 17, 2019 07:59. by Tae-Ho Hwang taeho@donga.com.

South Korea’s mobile carrier SK Telecom said Tuesday that it begins the world’s first fifth-generation (5G) roaming service in partnership with Swisscom, Switzerland’s largest mobile carrier. 5G commercial services were first launched on April 3.



SKT and Swisscom have conducted tests to commercialize 5G roaming services since they signed a strategic partnership in May. 5G-based roaming services have not been available because unlike LTE roaming services, only a few countries have launched 5G commercial services and various countries’ mobile carriers use different frequencies. As a telecom operator with around 6 million subscribers, Swisscom began 5G services in Switzerland in April. The company currently provides 5G services in 110 cities including Zurich, Geneva and Bern.



Under the partnership, Samsung Galaxy S10 users with SKT’s 5G plan will be able to connect to Swisscom’s 5G network starting Wednesday after a software upgrade on their smartphones. The South Korean carrier said that it also plans to provide the same upgrades to LG V50 users in the future. Han Myung-jin, head of MNO Business Supporting Group of SK Telecom, said that the firm has proved its roaming technology by rolling out the world’s first 5G-based roaming service, following the recent launch the “baro” roaming plan that provides an unlimited use of voice calls.



SKT will offer 5G roaming services without an additional cost to its subscribers of the baro rate system visiting Switzerland. The promotion will last until the end of the year.



