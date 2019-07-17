Kumho Asiana Cultural Foundation to expand its supports for musical talents. July. 17, 2019 07:59. gustav@donga.com.

Kumho Art Hall Yonsei located in Seodaemun-gu, Seoul, will be open to talented musicians located in Seodaemun-gu, Seoul, will be open to talented students Rehearsal rooms at the Kumho Art Hall Yonsei located in Seodaemun-gu, Seoul, will be open to talented students. An audition, which provides benefits to 38 young performers, will be carried out in August. A violin and a cello are the prize for winners. The Kumho Asiana Cultural Foundation has recently announced a plan to expand its supports for musical talents.



Since 1993, Kumho Group has been lending audition-winning performers highly invaluable musical instruments for free through an audition. Kumho Prodigies, Young Artists and Young Chamber performers can participate in the audition. Musicians such as late violist Kwon Hyuk-ju, Clara Jumi Kang, Kim Bom-sori, Lim Ji-young, cellist Kim Min-ji and pianist Son Yeol-eum have rented free-of-charge instruments from Kumho. This year’s audition competes for a Montagnana violin produced in 1740 and a Mancini Cello in 1600. The application period ends on next Monday. The audition is scheduled between Aug. 20 and 21.



The Kumho Art Hall Yonsei has two rehearsal rooms - Rehearsal Room 1 with a stage-scale studio and a Steinway piano and Rehearsal Room 2 fitting chamber music practice sessions. Performers can make an online request on the last Monday of every month for a rehearsal of the following month.



한국어