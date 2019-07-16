Lashana Lynch to replace James Bond as new '007'. July. 16, 2019 07:49. by Ji-Sun Choi aurinko@donga.com.

British actress Lashana Lynch has been cast in the 25th 007 film “Bond 25,” British media reported on Sunday (local time). Lynch is replacing James Bond, previously played by Daniel Craig, as the new agent 007 and will play Nomi, who is a smart and capable woman. The new installment will be Daniel Craig’s fifth and final 007 movie. After making his first appearance in “Casino Royale” in 2006, he will be retiring as James Bond in the Bond 25.



The 31-year-old actress, who is of Jamaican descent, was born in London in 1987. She made her debut in the British TV series “The Bill” in 2007 and rose to stardom after playing as Rosaline Capulet in the British TV series “Still Star-Crossed” in 2017. She is best known in Korea as her role of Maria Rambeau, who is best friend with the leading character Carol Danvers, in the film Captain Marvel.



Bond 25, which started filming in Jamaica in April, is set to move shooting to Britain and Italy and will be coming to cinemas worldwide in April next year. Bond 25 cast include Bohemian Rhapsody’s Rami Malek, 007 Specter actress Lea Seydoux, Ralph Fiennes, and Ben Whishaw, who play M and Q, respectively.



James Bond has been played only by white male actors, including Sean Connery, the first actor to play James Bond, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan, and Daniel Craig. Therefore, Lynch’s casting as the next agent 007 is viewed as a surprise since she is a the first black, and female person to hold the title in the next James Bond film.



A film insider told The Mail on Sunday, which first reported the news, that it is a “popcorn-dropping moment” for a black woman to be introduced as the new agent 007 and that a female intelligence agent should be called “bond woman” instead of “bond girl.” There are two conflicting opinions about the casting with some saying that “the 007 tradition has disappeared” and others saying that “the 007 tradition is not about race and sexual discrimination.”



