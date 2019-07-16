Trump rejects criticism that his tweet about four minority congresswomen. July. 16, 2019 07:49. lightee@donga.com.

U.S. President Donald Trump has come under fire for disrespectfully telling four first-time Democratic representatives of color, who have taken a critical tone against him, to leave the United States. There is growing criticism on his racist remarks at a time when controversy has been created by the president’s policies of cracking down illegal immigrants and doing a census asking citizenship issues.



"So interesting to see ‘Progressive’ Democrat Congresswomen, who originally came from countries whose governments are a complete and total catastrophe, the worst, most corrupt and inept anywhere in the world (if they even have a functioning government at all), now loudly and viciously telling the people of the United States, the greatest and most powerful Nation on earth, how our government is to be run,” Trump tweeted. “These places need your help badly, you can’t leave fast enough. I’m sure that Nancy Pelosi would be very happy to quickly work out free travel arrangements!”



President Trump did not make a direct mentioning of who the Democrat congresswomen are. However, it is speculated that they are Representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Tlaib of Michigan, and Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts. As the four progressive freshmen congresswomen, referred to as the “Squad," have criticized the Trump administration’s policies, they have become an eyesore to President Trump. The congresswomen have been at odds with Democratic leadership including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi as they have recklessly mentioned the impeachment of President Trump, which the Democratic leadership has shunned in fear of backlash, and criticized Jewish people harshly.



Except Omar who used to be a Somali refugee and gained U.S. citizenship in her teenage, the rest of three were born on U.S. soil. Ocasio-Cortez is of Puerto Rico descent; Omar is a Muslim of Somali descent; Tlaib is the second generation from Palestine; and Pressley is African American. Given that, some analysts speculate that President Trump intends to refuse to accept non-white people, despite having been born on U.S. soil, as eligible U.S. citizens.



Following such controversy, President Trump tweeted back the same night: “So sad to see the Democrats sticking up for people who speak so badly of our Country and who, in addition, hate Israel with a true and unbridled passion. Whenever confronted, they call their adversaries, including Nancy Pelosi, "RACIST." Their disgusting language and the many terrible things they say about the United States must not be allowed to go unchallenged.” U.S. media outlets have analyzed that such a remark, via which President Trump may have intended to stir division within the Democratic Party between its first-time Congress members and the party leadership, has rather led Democrats to unite closely. According to the New York Times, 52 Congress members and 16 senators are immigrants or second-generation.



The same day when President Trump’s remarks were made, a comprehensive crackdown on illegal immigrants begun across the United States. According to U.S. media outlets, the crackdown led by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement is being carried out simultaneously in nine large U.S. cities including New York and San Francisco.



한국어