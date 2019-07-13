Simona Halep beats Serena Williams to win Wimbledon. July. 15, 2019 07:38. yesbro@donga.com.

As Serena Williams’ ball hit the net, Simona Halep knelt on the ground and raised her hands. She hugged Williams and threw herself on the ground again, crying as she defeated Williams and became the winner of Wimbledon 2019.



The 27-year-old Romanian tennis player went 2-0 up in 56 minutes in the final against Serena Williams to win Wimbledon at the All England Club in London, on Saturday.



Few people expected Halep’s win over Williams in the women’s final at Wimbledon. Though Halep was ranked No. 1 in 2017 and won her first title at the 2018 French Open, the person she had to face at the final was no one else but Williams, who is called “the empress of tennis.”



The 37-year-old American player has won Wimbledon seven times, and holds 23 Grand Slam singles titles, only one short of the 24-win record of Margaret Court of Australia. In previous 10 head-to-heads, Halep had beaten Williams just once.



The former World No. 1 raced out to a 4-0 lead in the first set only in 11 minutes, with her extraordinary speed and delicate play. Having taken the first set in just 26 minutes, Halep served out the second set, and went on to secure the victory in straight sets.



