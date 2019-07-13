‘Aladdin’ becomes this year’s third film with 10-million ticket sales. July. 15, 2019 07:40. by Min Kim kimmin@donga.com.

Disney’s musical fantasy film “Aladdin” has bounded back in the recent film ranking in Korea, finally reaching the 10 million mark. It is the first real-life Disney film to garner 10 million moviegoers in Korea. According to the integrated computer networks of the Korean Film Commission as of 10 a.m. Sunday, “Aladdin” attracted 10,002,967 viewers in 53 days after the release, becoming the third movie of this year or the 25th since the relevant records were aggregated, following “Extreme Job” and “Avengers: Endgame.”



After it was released on May 23, the Aladdin remake ranked No.3 amid the popularity of “Parasite,” which won the Palme d'Or at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival. With just 72,736 viewers on the day, it became the only film with more than 10 million audiences draw less than 100,000 on the first day of the release. Reaching the top of the ranking within 24 days of the release, however, it has constantly garnered more than 10 million audiences.



“Aladdin,” the current No. 2 ranking following Sony’s “Spider-Man: Far From Home,” set the record of garnering the largest number of audiences on its 5th, 6th, and 7th weeks. The figure on Sunday is expected to record a new high for the movie’s 8th week, reaching 11 million audiences. Surpassing “Frozen” with 10,296,101 viewers by a large gap, “Aladdin” is to become the most popular ever musical film.



