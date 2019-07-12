Ryu Hyun-jin, Price set to face off in ‘return match’. July. 13, 2019 07:52. yesbro@donga.com.

Pitcher Ryu Hyun-jin of the Los Angeles Dodgers, who achieved 10 wins (two losses) in the first half, will have a return match in his first game of the second half with David Price (34) of the Boston Red Sox, who rendered the pitcher a defeat in last year’s World Series.



The Major League Baseball publicized on its website on Friday the lineups of starting members for the Dodgers and the Red Sox in the three consecutive games that will take place at Fenway Park in Boston from Saturday. Ryu will take the mound on Monday.



Ryu and Price had an encounter in the second game of the World Series in October last year. At the time, Ryu became the losing pitcher by giving six hits and four runs during four and two thirds of innings. In contrast, Price acquired a win by giving just three hits and two runs during six innings. After the Dodgers lost to Boston with one win and four losses overall, the two teams have not had any chance to face off since. Price has taken the mound in 16 games this season to post seven wins, two losses, and an ERA of 3.24.



As of Friday, the defending champion rank third (49 wins and 41 losses) in the Eastern Division of the American League. The Dodgers are atop (60 wins and 32 losses) in the Western Division of the National League. The Red Sox boasts the strongest offence in the league, with its ranking at first in team batting average (0.272) and on-base average (0.345) in the entire Major League. The return match between Ryu and Price will be broadcast across the U.S. through ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball.



