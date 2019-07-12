Federer and Nadal meet again in 11 years at Wimbledon. July. 12, 2019 07:30. yesbro@donga.com.

A big match anticipated for 11 years is about to take place at the 2019 Wimbledon Championships men's singles. Global No. 2 player Rafael Nadal, a 33-year-old Spanish, will play against No. 3 player Roger Federer, a 38-year-old Swiss, at the semi-final.



Following their legendary match back in 2008, the two world-renowned tennis players met each other 22 times at the Grand Slam and other tournaments, except Wimbledon. However, now that is about to change as Federer defeated Kei Nishikori 3-1 and Nadal beat Sam Querrey 3-0 at the quarterfinals. Federer, who seemed less promising in the beginning as he lost the first set 4-6, quickly regained the control of the court winning the three following sets and obtaining his 100th win at Wimbledon. Federer is the only tennis player in the world who achieved 100 victories at major tournament men’s singles.



The historical match records between the two rivals favor Nadal by far with 24 wins and 15 losses for the Spanish player. Even their records at major tournaments alone place Nadal ahead of Federer with 10 wins and three losses.



During their most recent match, a final at the French Open, Nadal with his overwhelming dominance on a clay court crushed Federer 3-0. However, some say that it may be hard to predict the result of the match as it is taking place at Wimbledon, which is where Federer has been remarkably successful with eight wins in total. Although the Swiss player was not the victor of the legendary Wimbledon final match 11 years ago, the Federer-Nadal records at the most prestigious tournament favor Federer with two wins and one loss.



Now, all eyes are on who will be beaming with a smile at the end of the tennis match of the century.



