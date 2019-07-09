Rookie Matthew Wolff clinches his first PGA Tour win. July. 09, 2019 07:42. ysahn@donga.com.

There were unexpected victories in inaugural PGA Tour events for two straight weeks. The final round of the 2019 3M Open (total purse of 6.4 million U.S. dollars) was held at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota on Sunday (local time).



Matthew Wolff, 20, who played on sponsor’s exemptions, eagled the 18th hole for a one-shot victory at the 3M Open after turning pro just last month. Wolff finished at 21-under 263, securing 1.152 million dollars (approx. 1.35 billion won).



Another golfer stunned the crowd last week. Nate Lashley, who played as an alternate, won the inaugural Rocket Mortgage Classic followed by Wolff’s unexpected victory this week.



Wolff, who was born in April 1999, has become the second youngest winner (20 years and 3 months old) to win a PGA Tour event. Jordan Spieth is the youngest player to win a PGA Tour event in 2013 when he won the John Deere Classic at 19 years and 11 months old.



Wolff, an Oklahoma State University graduate, won the 2019 NCAA Division 1 individual championship. He made his PGA Tour debut at the Waste Management Phoenix Open in January and finished tied for 50th, which was the best record before the 3M Open, his fourth PGA event.



With the victory at the 3M Open, Wolff is exempt on the PGA Tour through the 2021 season and is entitled to play in the Players, the Masters, and the PGA Championship.



It was a dramatic win for Wolff, who shared the lead with Bryson DeChambeau and Collin Morikawa after the third round. Even though DeChambeau and Morikawa birdied the 18th hole to be one stroke ahead of Wolff, Matthew threw a fist pump and let out a roar by making an 8-meter putt for an eagle.



