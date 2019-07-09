POSCO E&C develops concrete conveying pipes and pumping technology. July. 09, 2019 07:40. by Ho-Kyeong Kim kimhk@donga.com.

POSCO Engineering & Construction (E&C) said Monday that it has succeeded in developing concrete conveying pipes and concrete pumping technology in collaboration with four South Korean SMEs and researchers in Civil and Environmental Engineering Department of Myongji University.



Conveying pipes capable of withstanding high pressure and advanced pumping technology are necessary to lift concrete to a building with a height of up to hundreds of meters. Construction companies have had to rely 100% on pricey European products due to lack of domestic conveying pipes.



The pipes developed by POSCO E&C, made up of POSCO’s steel, are priced around 40 percent less than the European products. Yet, they are 30 percent stronger and 20 percent lighter than their competitors.



The South Korean construction company has already applied its latest technology in constructing “Haeundae LCT The Sharp” (with a height of 411 meters) in Busan and “Parc One” (with a height of 333 meters) in Yeongdeungpo District, Seoul. “Cheongna City Tower” (with a height of 448 meters) in Incheon will be also built with this technology.



