Top U.K. diplomat in U.S. slams Trump’s administration. July. 09, 2019 07:43. by Bo-Mi Im bom@donga.com.

There is a growing controversy that British Ambassador Kim Darroch to the United States described the Trump administration as clumsy and inept in diplomatic documents sent to his country. Who has leaked the harsh comment is an ongoing question at the center of attention. Foreign media outlets including CNN reported on Sunday that U.S. President Donald Trump criticized Ambassador Darroch, who wrote the documents, for failing to work for Britain.



Following the leakage of the ambassador’s comment, Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs Jeremy Hunt responded that it is only a personal opinion of Darroch and the British government still believes that the United States is the strongest friend on global stage. The British Foreign Office has embarked on an official investigation on the leakage.



The Guardian wrote that Darroch’s comment is not far from general opinions on the Trump administration but it is an embarrassing situation for the British government to see that its highest-level diplomat’s comment has been explicitly disclosed. The Daily Mail on Saturday covered e-mails sent by Ambassador Darroch to the British Foreign Office from 2017 to the present. He pointed out that the White House is unprecedentedly wreaked and divided in control of President Trump, according to the diplomat’s report. Also, he assessed that it is mostly true that there are conflicts within the White House as covered by media, questioning that the Trump administration would recover stability from within.



