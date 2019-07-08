A body found Friday in Danube was identified as a Korean victim. July. 08, 2019 07:42. by Taek Kyoon Sohn sohn@donga.com.

It has been confirmed that a body found in Danube River around the Makad area on Friday (local time) was identified as a Korean passenger on Hableány, which sank into the river on May 29.



According to the South Korean government quick response team on Saturday, it concluded that the body found the previous day 66 kilometers off to the south from Margaret Bridge or the accident site turned out to be a Korean woman in her 60s. The discovery made the number of the dead 25 with one missing passenger left.



It was reported that the Hungarian police analyzed dental records and lists of belongings of passengers provided by Korea to identify bodies. Thirty-three Korean passengers with their tour guide were on board when Hableány collided with a large cruise ship to sink into the waters, only seven of which were rescued alive. The South Korean response team said that it will continue to search for the missing passenger on sea, land and air search.



