Hyundai’s compact SUV ‘Venue’ to be released in Korea. July. 05, 2019 07:39. by Seok-Jun Bae eulius@donga.com.

Hyundai Motor will launch its new compact sports utility vehicle that caters to the lifestyle of singles. The South Korean motor company said on Thursday that it will also offer customizable products and specifications for the Millennials, the target customer for the “Venue.”



Hyundai Motor is offering personalized options called, “Tuix” that can be applied to the “Venue.” The options include the world’s first infrared knee warmer, pet package, inflatable car tent for auto camping, smartphone IoT package, and premium speaker.



With a radiant heat device installed below the wheel, the infrared knee warmer warms driver’s upper legs without turning on the heater. In addition, the “Tuix pet” allows drivers to travel with their pets easily and safely by connecting the pet’s harness to a safety belt. The inflatable car tent for auto campers creates a bigger space inside a tent by connecting the tent to the door of the trunk (when opened upwards). This way, campers can enjoy a bigger space using the trunk space as well.



“As our main target for the ‘Venue’ are people in their 20s and 30s, we are offering a variety of customizable options and specifications that cater to their lifestyle,” said a Hyundai Motor official. “These options will be very useful in satisfying the needs of the Millennials.”



