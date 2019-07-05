Ruling pary's thinktank seeks to cooperate with overseas institutes. July. 05, 2019 07:39. by Ji-Hyun Kim jhk85@donga.com.

The Institute for Democracy, a thinktank of the ruling Minjoo Party, plans to broaden its horizon by cooperating with overseas conservative thinktanks such as the Center for Strategic and International Studies of the United States and the Central Party School of the Communist Party of China. Analysists say that Institute for Democracy Director Yang Jung-chul has begun growing his asset since he established networks with metropolitan councils across the country and opposition party thinktanks.



The Minjoo Party announced on Thursday that Yang was invited to Beijing by the Central Party School of the Communist Party of China to sign a policy agreement with the thinktank between July 9 and 12. The two research institutes are to engage in social exchange when necessary and share policies on a regular basis. It is the first time for the Chinese thinktank, which nurtures high-ranking government officials, to make an agreement with a Korean political party’s thinktank.



Following his trip to Beijing, Yang will visit Washington D.C. to discuss an agreement with the Center for Strategic and International Studies from July 13 to 16. The U.S. thinktank, which was established in 1962, has been specialized in foreign affairs and security, and most of its members are former government officials who joined decision-making for government policy. The institute is known to lean fairly toward the right as former Korean President Park Geun-hye gave an address on foreign affairs and security policy on her visit in 2015. Director Yang plans to have a meeting with CEO John Hamre of CSIS on his visit to the institute.



The Institute for Democracy is also discussing how to cooperate with specialized thinktanks in Japan, Australia and Italy by sector, such as population aging and renewable energy sources.



