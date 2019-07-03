‘Trump-Kim meeting at DMZ means an end of hostility,’ Pres. Moon says. July. 03, 2019 07:44. weappon@donga.com.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in said Tuesday that the U.S. and North Korea, following the two Koreas, have declared an end of hostile relations and a start of an era of peace although they did not sign any document. President Moon viewed the third U.S.-North Korea summit at the Korean Demilitarized Zone on Sunday as a de facto declaration of an end of war and expressed his expectations for a breakthrough in the stalled nuclear negotiations.



Speaking at a Cabinet meeting at the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae on the same day, President Moon said, “The leader of the U.S. crossed the Military Demarcation Line (MDL), escorted by the North Korean leader, and set foot into North Korea without special security measures. The leaders of the two Koreas and the U.S. had three-party talks at the same place, the same time.”



“I believe that we will bear great fruits if we always keep that in mind, remind us of what it means, and leverage it as a foundation for dialogue for future U.S.-North Korea talks,” said President Moon, viewing President Trump’s visit to Panmunjom as a de facto declaration of an end to hostile relations and emphasizing that the two countries should take more flexible approach in working-level talks scheduled for mid-July.



But a rocky road is expected ahead since President Trump has been stressing the need to conclude a “comprehensive and complete deal” with North Korea. That is why some say President Moon is being optimistic too early.



