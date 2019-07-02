Ryu to become first Korean pitcher to start All-Star Game. July. 02, 2019 07:28. yesbro@donga.com.

It appears Ryu Hyun-jin of the Los Angeles Dodgers will be in the spotlight in this year’s MLB All-Star Game. Ryu made the National League All-Star team on Monday with two other Dodgers pitchers Clayton Kershaw and Walker Buehler.



Furthermore, it is almost certain that the 32-year-old South Korean will start the Game for the National League. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said in an interview on Monday that he expects Ryu to be the starting pitcher. After the interview, the Dodgers posted a picture of Ryu with the title, “Your 2019 National League All-Star Game starting pitcher” on its official Twitter account, suggesting that Ryu will be National League starting pitcher in the All-Star Game.



“It’s an incredible honor and privilege to get a chance to make the team. I can't put into words how happy I am with my first half,” said Ryu after the announcement was made. “Obviously, it took a little bit of luck, a little bit of my skills and help from my teammates.”



The pitcher who has the best record in the first half of the season normally starts an All-Star Game. Max Scherzer, who started last year’s All-Star Game, had an outstanding record of 12-5 with a 2.41 ERA in the first half of the last season. Ryu has a record of 9-2 with a 1.83 ERA this season. He is currently the only pitcher in the National and American leagues to have his ERA in the ones and has the lowest WHIP of 0.90.



Announcing the roster for the All-Star Game, the mlb.com said that Ryu now has a chance to become the first player born in South Korea to start an All-Star Game, adding that he allowed no more than two earned runs in each of his first 15 starts walked just six batters total in that stretch.”



This year’s All-Star Game will be held next Wednesday at Progressive Field, home of the Cleveland Indians. Ryu will have his last start in the first half of the season on Friday against the San Diego Padres at home. As he will have four days to rest before the All-Star Game, he will have no problem getting in shape for the Game. “The day of the All-Star Game would have been my outing day,” Ryu said. “I’ll try to think as if I’m throwing a bullpen session (in the All-Star Game).”



