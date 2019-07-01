Ryu Hyun-jin ready to pitch for his 10th win against Padres. July. 01, 2019 07:52. yesbro@donga.com.

After recording his second loss of this season at Coors Field, Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Ryu Hyun-jin is gearing up to pitch his last game in the first half of the season against San Diego Padres on July 5. Much attention is being drawn to whether the South Korean Major leaguer joins the MLB All-Star Game on July 10.



Dodgers manager Dave Roberts announced the starting rotation of the first week of July on Saturday (local time), according to which Ryu will pitch for a home game with the Padres on July 5 to hunt season’s 10th win or his 50th victory in total.



Ryu lost seven points during four innings in an away game against the Colorado Rockies held Friday at Coors Field in Denver. It was the worst record of the season, making his ERA increase from 1.27 to 1.83. Nevertheless, Ryu ranks top in terms of ERA in the MLB. It was for 11 games in a row where he had recorded less than two losing points over six innings. Since his 9th win on June 5, he has failed to win for the last four games.



With the All-Star Game just around the corner, attention is being paid to whether Ryu joins the game. As National League manager Dave Roberts at the All-Star Game mentioned that Ryu’s next pitching will be done at the All-Star Game following his game against the Padres, chances are that Ryu will serve as a starting pitcher. MLB.com wrote that Ryu will highly likely join the All-Star Game as starting pitcher. The list of All-Star Game pitchers will be released on Monday. Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio will hold the All-Star Game of the season on July 10.



