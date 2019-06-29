ESPN: Ryu Hyun-jin gets a unanimous vote for MLB All-Star Game. June. 29, 2019 07:55. by Won-Joo Lee takeoff@donga.com.

Not many people are against the prediction that Ryu Hyun-jin of the Los Angeles Dodgers will start the MLB All-Star Game this year. MLB All-Star players are chosen based on fan election but it is MLB managers who get to choose All-Star pitchers. Ryu now holds the best ERA, winning rate, walk rate, strikeout-to-walk ratio and more. There are plenty of reasons for Ryu to start in All-Star game. U.S. sports channel ESPN recently conducted a survey of six baseball columnists and they all chose Ryu as All-Star pitcher.



Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger, whom Ryu once said he would like to walk him on purpose, also received an All-Star nod. He now has the best AVE (0.356), OBP (0.454), and OPS (1.173) in the league. He has crushed 27 home runs so far during the season.



Colorado Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado was the most popular player in the All-Star fan election. He has become the only player among 17 All-Star players in both National and American leagues to have garnered over 50 percent of the final vote. Los Angles Angels outfielder Mike Trout has enjoyed the honor of earning his seventh consecutive All-Star selection.



