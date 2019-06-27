Golfer Cho Jeong-min emerges as a new KLPGA star. June. 28, 2019 07:31. by Jong-Seok Kim kjs0123@donga.com.

Korean female golfer Cho Jeong-min has notched up two wins in a row and is currently ranked first in award points.



Recently entering her prime years, Cho makes it a rule to visit a gym, which is only accessible to golfers. She had a rigorous strength training session with her personal trainer Jeon Sang-wook for two hours and 30 minutes on Tuesday. Having participated in tournaments for seven consecutive weeks, she is making an all-out effort to prepare for the McCol Yongpyeong Resort Open.



During the session, the 25-year-old underwent various programs to enhance the muscles of her upper and lower body as well as the back and shoulders. She performed seven lifts of a 250-kilogram leg press for five sets. “For beginners, even 130-kilogram leg press is overwhelming. The average weight that female athletes usually handle is around 200 kilograms. Her muscle strength is at the top of the charts,” her trainer explained. Cho lifts a maximum 90-kilogram weight for her squats. An average weight for other female athletes is around 70 kilograms.



Last winter, Cho stayed in Haenam, South Jeolla Province and underwent a month-long intensive training with Lee Jeong-eun, who debuted in the LPGA along with Cho this season. Lee’s squat weight reached 100 kilograms, and Cho was much inspired by that. “It was tough, but we enjoyed the process as we worked together. Competing with each other for our weight training boosted the effect of our workout as well,” said Cho. “I texted Lee that “she is the best” when she recently won the U.S. women’s open, and she texted me back that she knew I would make it when I won the title this time.”



