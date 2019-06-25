Ryu Hyun-jin takes teammates to Korean restaurant. June. 26, 2019 08:09. yesbro@donga.com.

Los Angeles Dodgers’ Ryu Hyun-jin has invited his colleagues to enjoy Korean barbeque (BBQ). Ryu posted a picture of him with his teammates at a Korean barbeque restaurant on his social media on Tuesday (Korea time).



The left-hander reportedly took his fellow players to the restaurant as they arrived in Arizona after completing a three-game series against the Colorado Rockies on Monday. The South Korean pitcher has often uploaded such photos. When he suffered an injury to his shoulder in 2016, Ryu posted a photograph of him and other players in rehabilitation eating meat at a Korean restaurant.



Dodgers will head Colorado after concluding a three-game series against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Ryu was initially scheduled to start Friday’s game, but his taking the mound has been delayed by a day, with Tony Gonsolin expected to be called up Wednesday and make his major league debut. This is seen as a way of giving rest to the team’s starters who have had 18 games.



