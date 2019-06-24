Samsung leads U.S. home appliances market for 12 consecutive quarters. June. 24, 2019 07:28. by Tae-Ho Hwang taeho@donga.com.

Samsung Electronics has ranked first in market share in the U.S. home appliances market for 12 consecutive quarters.



According to the U.S. market survey firm TraQline on Sunday, Samsung’s market share by value in the U.S. home appliances market was 19.9 percent (by value) in this year’s first quarter, up 0.3 percentage point year on year. Samsung, which thus solidified its lead for 12 consecutive quarters in the market, was trailed by Whirlpool (16.3 percent) of the U.S., and LG Electronics (15.7 percent).



By product among home appliances, Samsung accounted for 22.3 percent of the refrigerator segment, and 20.4 percent in the washing machine segment. Notably, its French door freezer took up 30.3 percent of the French door refrigerator market, ranking first for 39 consecutive quarters. In the drum washing machine segment, Samsung took up 31 percent, also exceeding a 30 percent share in the segment. The South Korean electronics giant accounts for 19 percent and 17 percent, respectively in the refrigerator and washing machine segments in the global market to rank first overall in the first quarter as well.



“We will redouble efforts to ensure that consumers in Korea and abroad can enjoy diverse lifestyles through Samsung’s home appliances,” said King Bong-gyu, Samsung Electronics’ vice president for home appliances unit. Samsung will soon launch in the U.S. market its “Bespoke” refrigerator, a module type freezer that the company launched in the Korean market recently.



