A body assumed to be a Korean tourist found in Danube. June. 24, 2019 07:28. by Bo-Mi Im bom@donga.com.

Rescuers found an additional body assumed to be victimized by the crash of a Hungarian tourist boat on Saturday, 10 days after the last body was pulled from the waters on June 12. The quick response team jointly established by the Korean and Hungarian governments released on Saturday that a Hungarian fisherman found the body in question 30 kilometers off the accident spot (Margaret Bridge) downstream around Chapel Island around 10 p.m. on the day



The quick response team in collaboration with the Hungarian authorities has worked to see if the body in question was a victim of the sinking of the Hableány. It is assumed that the body was of a woman because of earrings on the ears, according to the team.



It has been reported that fingerprinting would not be easy as more than 20 days has passed since the accident happened on May 29. The quick response team will reportedly do DNA testing to identify the body.



The quick response team and the Hungarian authorities have kept searching the missing in the lower Danube since the Hableány was salvaged. It has been reported that the Hungarian police is soon to summon the captain of the Viking Sigyn who clashed into the Hableány for investigations. As of Sunday, three passengers are still missing after the Hableány sank into the waters with 33 Korean passengers and two Hungarian sailors on board. In case where the body found on Saturday is identified as a Korean passenger, the number of the missing will lower to two.



