BTS earns 93.6 billion won selling 600K tickets on world tour. June. 20, 2019 07:50. by Seo-Hyun Lee baltika7@donga.com.

K-Pop superstars BTS sold over 600,000 tickets on its annual world stadium tour series titled “Love Yourself Speak Yourself,” held in major cities in the U.S., Brazil and Europe.



Billboard news reported on Tuesday that BTS held 12 concerts around the world: six concerts in three U.S. cities, twice in Sao Paulo and four times in London and Paris, selling 606,409 tickets. The profits from the sales amounts to 7.89 million U.S. dollars (some 93.6 billion won).



Billboard reported that BTS sold 299,770 tickets in the U.S. with profits amounting to 44 million dollars (some 52.2 billion won). It also added profits worth 35 million dollars (some 41.5 billion won) from concerts held at the Allianz Parque in Sao Paulo, Wembley Stadium in London, the Stade de France in Paris.



"Their double-header at the Rose Bowl earned 16.6 million dollars (some 19.7 billion won), making it the single highest-grossing engagement in the venue's Boxscore history, outpacing previous high marks by Taylor Swift and U2, as well as co-headlining stints by Beyonce & Jay-Z and Eminem & Rihanna," Billboard said.



BTS will continue its stadium tour in two Japanese cities next month -- Yanmar Stadium in Osaka (July 6-7) and Stadium Ecopa in Shizuoka (July 13-14), estimated to earn more than 100 billion won in ticket sales alone.



한국어