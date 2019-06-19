The 25th Seoul International Book Fair runs public library zone through Sunday. June. 19, 2019 07:33. will@donga.com.

The 2019 Seoul International Book Fair (SIBF), which will be held from Wednesday to Sunday, will have the “Seoul City Public Library Zone,” the Seoul city government said Tuesday. The largest book fair in Korea will celebrate its 25th event this year.



The Seoul City Public Library Zone runs under the slogan, “Library Inside a Book Fair” and provides visitors with a variety of programs, such as exhibition and hands-on experience. A three-part exhibition allows visitors to see the past, present, and future of public libraries in Seoul, using infographics, videos, and photos.



Major hands-on experience programs include “Try bookbinding,” “Story of my family photo,” and “Storytelling from a native speaker.” Officials from libraries, publishing companies, and book clubs will have a conference on Saturday under the theme, “How to promote reading culture.”



