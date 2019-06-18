Renault-Samsung releases sport utility vehicle ‘The new QM6 LPG’. June. 18, 2019 07:23. warum@donga.com.

Renault-Samsung announced on Monday to release The New QM6, a facelift model of its SUV QM6, in three years. Orders are to be delivered to car purchasers starting from next month.



The automaker discloses the gasoline-run GDe and the LPG-run LPe at the same time. The New QM6 is the only SUV that runs on LPG in Korea.



The so-called “doughnut tank” method is used to place an LPG fuel tank where a spare tire is put under the car trunk, according to Renault-Samsung. “This can prevent a fuel tank from invading into boarding space when a rear-end collision occurs,” a Renault-Samsung executive said. The tank has a full capacity of 75 liter that allows for a 534-kilometer drive.



The QM6 equipped with a gasoline engine of the highest trim (premier) is priced at 32.89 million won, while the highest LPG model costs 29.46 million won.



