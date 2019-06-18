Sejong Soloist to introduce Trans-Siberian Art Festival to Korea. June. 18, 2019 07:23. gustav@donga.com.

Sejong Soloists, a string orchestra which has taken the world by storm after its appearances on CNN, will introduce the “Trans-Siberian Art Festival” to Korea. The “2019 Hic et Nunc! Gala Concert,” which will feature Russian violin virtuoso Vadim Repin and violinist Clara-Jumi Kang, will be held at the Seoul Art Center Concert Hall on July 2.



“Hic et Nunc!” refers to “here and now” in Latin. The music festival was started by Sejong Soloists in 2017 in Incheon. Sejong Soloist was invited to the “Trans-Siberian Art Festival,” which is supported by Russian President Vladimir Putin, in March last year. The tickets for all three performances with Repin, the music director of the festival, and Clara-Jumi Kang have been already sold out. The string orchestra will be delivering the great performance to Korean audience this time. With the support of the Government of Russia, the Trans-Siberian Art Festival has been performed in many countries, such as France, Israel, and Japan, since its establishment in 2014.



Repin, performer and the music director of the Trans-Siberian Art Festival, became the youngest winner of violin section of the Queen Elizabeth Music Competition in Brussels at the age of 17. He has performed with top international orchestras such as Berlin Philharmonic and has won many renowned awards, such as the Echo Klassik and the BBC Music Awards. Clara-Jumi Kang has performed on the international stage after she won the Seoul International Music Competition in 2009 and the Indiana International Music Competition in 2010.



Sejong Soloists was founded in 1994 by Juilliard School Professor Kang Hyo with young performers from eight countries. The orchestra has performed over 500 times on the international stage, including the Carnegie Hall and the Lincoln Center. It was the orchestra for the Daegwallyeong International Music Festival and Aspen Music Festival. It gave special holiday performances on CNN on Christmas and Thanksgiving in 2002.



Flutist Kim Soo-yeon will start this year’s “Hic et Nunc!” festival at the Elim Art Center in Incheon on June 29 and Sejong Soloist will perform Four Seasons by Antonio Vivaldi at Incheon University on July 5 to close the festival.



