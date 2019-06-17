Toys looking for their own happiness. June. 17, 2019 07:50. by Seo-Hyun Lee baltika7@donga.com.

Sheriff Woody has returned nine years after he showed the perfect ending in Toy Story 3 in 2010. If toys exist to give happiness to children, what can old toys abandoned in a closet do?



Toy Story 4 starts with a scene where Woody tries to take care of his new owner Bonnie who meets the new world of kindergarten. Bonnie makes a new toy named Forky with disposable forks in a garbage can, but Forky tries to escape to a trash can, denying its destiny as a toy. Woody stumbles upon his old friend Bo Peep who lives in an antique shop. They embark on adventures and experience a new world.



Some might think Woody and Buzz would not have appeared in the sequel to Toy Story 3 if they were humans, not animation characters. The message is deep and strong in a completely different way from the third movie. In the middle of it is Bo Peep, a ceramic doll that goes out of its way to find freedom, striving against its fate as a toy.



Making children happy is a noble mission of toys, but Bo throws off her pink skirt and jumps into a new world to be happy. She is braver and smarter than any characters in the movie when she carries out a rescue mission for Forky with Woody.



Tom Hanks who plays Woody and Tim Allen who plays Buzz move the audience who are old enough to get rid of their children’s toys. The harmony of new characters such as Jessie, Rex, and carnival prize toys Ducky and Bunny, who are eager to be won to meet their owner, and Gabby Gabby, who is obsessed with her friends, is impressive. A legendary Canadian stuntman toy Duke Caboom played by actor Keanu Reeves stands out in the movie. To be released on Thursday. Rated G.



한국어