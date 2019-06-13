Sound of baroque music played by a virtuoso of early music. June. 13, 2019 07:48. gustav@donga.com.

“Every Morning of the World (1991),” starred by Gérard Depardieu, has made a huge contribution to popularizing baroque music, which was produced before Bach and Handel and outside Germany and often considered to be just for early music enthusiasts. Not only the music of composer Marin Marais, played by Depardieu, and his master Sainte-Colombe but also little-known baroque musical instrument viola da gamba, also called the viol, had garnered big attention after the French movie.



The virtuoso of early music, who was in charge of the music of the film, will play key pieces featured in “Every Morning of the World.” This is his return visit to South Korea in two years since he showcased early Celtic music in the Kumho Art Hall in Seoul back in 2017. This time his orchestra “Le Concert Des Nations” and vocal ensemble “La Capella Reial De Catalunya” will join his performance in South Korea.



After graduating from the Barcelona Conservatory of Music, the Catalan conductor and viol player explored early musical instruments, such as the viol, and early music on his own. He also studied at the Schola Cantorum Basiliensis in Basel, Switzerland and subsequently taught students early music technique as a professor. Savall founded La Capella Reial de Catalunya in 1987 and Le Concert Des Nations two years later, and has spread the original form of baroque music among the public. A success of “Every Morning of the World” has played a decisive role in making his name recognized worldwide. He has been releasing albums encompassing a wide range of music from medieval to classical music through his record label Alia Vox.



The “Every Morning of the World” concert will be held in the Concert Hall of the Seoul Arts Center on June 22. In the first half of the concert, a viol suite of Marais featured in the 1991 film and selected pieces from the “Pieces for Two Viols” by Sainte-Colombe. In the second half, more familiar baroque pieces, including “Summer” of Vivaldi’s “The Four Seasons” and Handel’s “Water Music,” will be played.



Savall’s vocal ensemble will not perform on June 22, but ensemble La Capella Reial De Catalunya will join in the Concert Hall of the Seoul Arts Center on June 23 and in the Daejeon Arts Center on June 25 to perform some of the masterpieces of baroque church music, such as “Stabat Mater” by Pergolesi and “Dixit Dominus” by Handel. The concerts have been organized by Hanwha Group as the Hanwha Classic 2019 program.



