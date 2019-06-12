U.S. and China at odds over anti-Chinese protest in Hong Kong. June. 12, 2019 07:44. lightee@donga.com.

The U.S. and China are at odds over massive protests in Hong Kong against proposed changes to an extradition bill. The U.S. government has expressed support for the protesters, pointing out “the continued erosion of the ‘one country, two systems’ framework’” and strongly criticizing China’s increasing control over Hong Kong. In return, China blasted the U.S. for interfering with domestic affairs.



U.S. State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus on Monday (local time) expressed “grave concern” over a proposed law in Hong Kong and said the demonstration “clearly shows the public’s opposition to the proposed amendments.” She did not stop there and aimed at China by saying, “The continued erosion of the ‘one country, two systems’ framework puts at risk Hong Kong’s long-established special status in international affairs.”



The opposition party and civic groups who led the protest have warned that they will surround the Legislative Council on Wednesday when the second deliberation of the bill takes place. Hong Kong’s Chief Executive Carrie Lam warned that the protest will put the future of Hong Kong’s young people at risk, prompting fears of a clash between the police and protesters.



Meanwhile, the Global Times of China wrote on its opinion page on Tuesday that if the U.S. attempts to disrupt China, China’s counterattack will be its strategic choice and the 21st century will become a century of tragedy.



