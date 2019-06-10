A life filled with sweet red beans. June. 10, 2019 07:39. .

“We were born to see and hear the world. This gives each of us a reason to live on even if we have not become someone special.”



In Japanese movie “Sweet Bean,” which was directed by Naomi Kawase, Sentaro sells traditional Japanese red bean bun dorayaki. One day, an old lady named Tokue, who has made dorayaki filling for 50 years, comes to his bakery to work part time. Sentaro-made dorayaki is of mediocre flavor as he uses ready-made filling. Deeply impressed by her red bean filling, Sentaro asks her to teach him how to make it. The old lady helps him appreciate the pleasure of good flavor. Sentaro has sold dorayaki to customers although he does not like sweet food. He learns the joy of working thanks to Tokue’s teaching.



The same goes with our life. You may often feel disinterested and limp with little passion just as Sentaro’s bakery has been. You lose interest while doing boring tasks irrelevant to your college major. A massive amount of work increases your stress levels. You depend on alcohol to get through your daily ordeal. Then, you may find yourself baking unsavory red bean buns.



A twist of the film is that Tokue suffers from leprosy. Her disease is not a big issue when she makes bun filling but she has to leave for a patient center. Sentaro tried to know her whereabouts and meets her again. Tokue says to him, “Do what you love. We are free beings.”



A moment of your life inflicts a painful and frustrating sting. It may be your turning point. Get yourself prepared to welcome sweet red bean buns into your life. After all, agony fades away and even the smell of boiling red beans will be scented the air with sweetness.



