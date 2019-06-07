‘Lee Jeong-eun6 trains with heavy weights for next goal,’ says Lee's manager. June. 07, 2019 07:32. by Jong-Seok Kim kjs0123@donga.com.

South Korean golfer Lee Jeong-eun teared up during her speech after winning the U.S. Women's Open on Tuesday. A female beside her, who was translating for Lee, got emotional as well. She is Jennifer Kim, also aged 23, a Korean-American employee of Lee’s management company Bravo & New.



Kim has been always beside Lee for almost six months as the manager of the South Korean golfer who debuted on the LPGA. Based on her experience as a leader of a golf team at the University of Illinois at Chicago, Kim offers help throughout Lee’s tour schedules. “From my own experience as a golfer, I understand how lonely golf can be, so I try to keep it fun and enjoyable both in and outside a golf course,” said Kim. “My manager and I get along very well. It feels like we are a couple of friends traveling together,” said Lee.



“Lee Jeong-eun6,” a name the U.S. Women’s Open winner uses to distinguish herself from other players with the same name, had made to top 26 in all nine tournaments since her LPGA debut. She is leading the competition in terms of prize money and new player awards. “Jeong-eun is very much goal-driven. It is admirable to see how she strives to reach her goals following her plans,” Kim said on Lee’s outstanding performance.



Lee can squat up to 100 kilograms. “Most female players have to put down a 70-kilogram barbell after lifting it once, but not Lee. She can do five squats with a 60-kilogram barbell without taking a break,” said Lee’s trainer Jeong Sang-uk. “Completing a hard training session brings a sense of achievement and helps strengthen the mental side of the game,” said Lee. “During actual matches, I have been employing the mental training that I received to control myself in tense situations.”



Lee’s success in the LPGA is partially attributed to the support provided by experts in various fields. Bravo & New set up “Lucky Six,” a team dedicated to Lee, at the end of last year. Jeong Green serves as a mental coach for Lee. He also works with top-ranked South Korean golfer Shin Ji-yai and South Korean figure skater Cha Jun-hwan.



“Lee has a very positive attitude and learns quickly. She seems to be adapting well to a new environment,” Bravo & New CEO Jang Sang-jin said. “I’ve often witnessed Lee’s efforts to understand and respect others.”



한국어