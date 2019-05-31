Samsung chips to power Audi vehicles. May. 31, 2019 07:27. by Ji-Hyun Kim jhk85@donga.com.

Samsung Electronics Co. said Thursday that its Exynos Auto 8890 processor will be powering German automobile manufacturer Audi’s new A4 and upcoming models. Having selected electronic equipment for vehicles as one of its major future growth engines, the South Korean electronics powerhouse made a foray into the semiconductor market for cars by introducing the Exynos Auto brand.



The Exynos Auto 8890 is the main processor for Audi’s next-generation modular infotainment platform. The microprocessor provides drivers with various types of information by combining driving information, vehicle conditions and entertainment elements.



Samsung plans to strengthen its technological prowess in microprocessors for vehicles by providing Exynos Auto products to Audi’s next-generation vehicles. The tech giant also plans to supply the Exynos Auto V9 to be used in the German automobile manufacturer’s next-generation in-vehicle infotainment system that is set to debut in 2021.



