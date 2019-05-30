[FIFA U-20] Kim Hyun-woo scores winning goal against South Africa. May. 30, 2019 07:30. by Seung-Kun Lee why@donga.com.

South Korea’s U-20 football team led by head coach Chung Jung-yong beat South Africa 1:0 and earned three points in their Group F’s second match at the FIFA U-20 World Cup Poland on Wednesday. With one win and one loss, South Korea came in second place behind Argentina in Group F. Portugal, who defeated South Korea 1-0, also has one win and one loss but South Korea got ahead in goal points.



South Korea failed to have a shot on target in the first half. Finally in the 69th minute, defender Kim Hyun-woo scored a header from a corner kick supplied by Kim Jung-min (FC Liefering) after the ball hit the foot of a South African defender and bounced high in the air. It was South Korea’s first goal of this tournament.



Kim Hyun-woo, who graduated from Ulsan Hyundai Middle School and Ulsan Hyundai High School under the Ulsan Hyundai FC, has been recognized as a great player for many years. He was chosen as the best player in the national high school football championship in 2017, before joining Hyundai FC the following year. Later he moved to GNK Dinamo Zagreb of Croatia on loan. The former member of the South Korean under-17 football team has scored four goals in 17 matches for the national U-20 football team. He is known for his excellent build-up skills.



At Wednesday’s game, Kim was left the field in the 87th minute after twisting his ankle while trying to win the ball in the air. But he is expected to play in the third match as the injury is not serious. “I’m sorry to take the spotlight away from our strikers when they have played so hard today,” he said. "I’m sure we’ll be able to deliver a great performance in the third match following the head coach’s strategy.”



South Korea will play against Argentina, which has the most wins (six times) in the tournament, in the third group match at 3:30 a.m. on Saturday. If Team Korea claims victory at the upcoming game, it will advance to the round of 16, which the team still has chances even if it draws with Argentina. In addition, South Korea can make it to the round of 16 even if Portugal, which beat South Korea in the group opener, defeats South Africa and climbs to second place in the group.



