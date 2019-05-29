Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane returns to training. May. 29, 2019 07:40. by Yun-Cheol Jeong trigger@donga.com.

South Korean soccer star Son Heung-min and his team Tottenham Hotspur have started preparing to play in the UEFA Champions League final with a return of “DESK.”



“DESK” refers to Dele Alli, Christian Eriksen, Son Heung-min, and Harry Kane of Tottenham. The DESK front line had to be temporarily broken down when striker Kane suffered an ankle injury during the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final against Manchester City on April 10.



While Tottenham is scheduled to have the Champions League final against Liverpool in Madrid, Spain at 4 a.m. Sunday (Korea time), Kane has returned to the team training. “Kane returned to full training last Friday and, assuming all goes well, he hopes to be in Mauricio Pochettino’s starting XI for Madrid,” The Guardian reported Tuesday.



The Tottenham striker joined the team training in London Tuesday, and participated in pass game and shooting practices. He was also seen riding on Son’s back, with a wide smile on his face, during the training. “If the final was tomorrow, I would be fit to play. I feel good,” Kane said.



If Kane is included in the starting lineup, either Son Heung-min or Lucas Moura may have to be left out from the list. “I think Moura will be left out from the lineup in that case. Considering Liverpool’s offense, the manager Mauricio Pochettino is likely to choose Son who also has a strong defense ability as a starting player,” a commentator said. If Son and Kane start the game, the two will be able to play on the front line in a 4-4-2 formation, or Son will be able to take the left side in a 4-2-3-1 formation.



