Seoul plans to create historical trail along city’s fortress wall. May. 29, 2019 07:41. will@donga.com.

The Seoul Metropolitan Government announced Tuesday that it will create a historical trail along Hanyangdoseong, the 1.8-kilometer-long fortress wall of Seoul built during the Joseon Dynasty, by connecting a section of 750 meters in Jeong-dong, which used to cut off due to the private land.



The trail called Sunseong-gil, whose name derived from a stroll along the wall to look around the city during the Joseon Dynasty, is comprised of six sections (25.7 kilometers) including a section that passes Namdaemun, Changuimun, and Hyehwamun.



The Namdaemun section in Jeong-dong had to be detoured because the area is home to the private land occupied by the Russian embassy, Hansung Church, Changdeok Girls’ Middle School, and Ewha Girls’ High School. Following discussion with each institution, the Seoul government has decided to create a trail that crosses the entrance of the Russian embassy and the school grounds of Changdeok Girls’ Middle School and Ewha Girls’ High School.



The trail will be open to only a group of citizens accompanied by history and culture tour guides, and the available hours will be decided upon discussion so as not to disturb students’ classes and safety. The Seoul government said that it aims to complete the construction of the historical trail by September.



