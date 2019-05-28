An exposition to feature differences of Korean and Chinese gardens. May. 28, 2019 07:39. by Won-Mo Yu onemore@donga.com.

An photographic exposition will be held in central Seoul to compare and show the differences of Korean and Chinese traditional gardens.



The National Research Institute of Cultural Heritage under the Cultural Heritage Administration announced on Monday that a photography exhibition, titled “Strolling the old garden,” will be held from May 28 to June 16 at the Seonjeong Pavilion backyard of Changdeok Palace. In celebration of the 50th anniversary of the institute, the photographic exposition will feature the differences of Korean and Chinese gardens. It is co-hosted by Beijing City’s Park Management Center and the Korean Cultural Center in China.



Photos are to be exhibited via five monitors installed in a tent that symbolizes an artificial mountain, which characterizes Chinese gardens. Peaceful music fills in the tent for visitors to appreciate gardens with Korean and Chinese gardens shown with lines of poetry.



A collection of around 200 photos will illustrate the differences of Korean and Chinese gardens. Korean gardens are characterized by their harmony in nature while Chinese ones make a stark contrast to their surroundings. “Chinese gardens show the contrasting beauty of nature and artificial works designed to realize idealistic sceneries in poetry and drawings,” said Lee Won-ho, an arts researcher at the National Research Institute of Cultural Heritage. “In contrast, Korean gardens breathe in nature with little decoration according to Confucian traditions.”



Changdeok Palace visitors can enjoy free admission to the exhibition from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.



