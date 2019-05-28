Kevin Na wins at the 2019 Charles Schwab Challenge. May. 28, 2019 07:39. ysahn@donga.com.

Kevin Na (Na Sang-wook), a Korean-American professional golfer, has notched his third career PGA Tour victory, with a total amount of prize money he has earned exceeding 30 million U.S. dollars (about 35.55 billion won).



Na made six birdies against two bogeys to card a 13-under 267 to win by four strokes, in the final fourth round of the Charles Schwab Challenge in Colonial Country Club (par-70) in Fort Worth, Texas on Sunday (local time).



The 35-year-old golfer knocked in putts of three meters for birdie on the par-4 14th hole, which stretched his lead to four strokes over runner-up Tony Finau, who lost a stroke on the par-3 16th hole. Na’s putts for birdie on the par-4 18th hole finally brought him a win.



Having emigrated to the United States in 1991 at the age of eight, Na became the youngest player to pass qualifying school in 2003 (at the age of 20 years and three months) and made his PGA Tour debut the following year. The latest victory has provided him with tickets to advance to a playoff of the 2018 to 2019 season, as well as the 2019 Masters.



The Korean-American golfer gave his caddie Kenny Harms, who has worked with him over the last 11 years, a restored 1973 Dodge Challenger, which he received as part of the prize for winning the championship.



Meanwhile, Monday’s triumph has pushed Kevin Na’s world ranking from 52nd to 31st, while Tiger Woods has moved up one spot from sixth last week to fifth. Brooks Koepka, who has won back-to-back PGA Championship titles, Dustin Johnson, Justin Rose, and Rory Mcllroy have maintained first to fourth places in world rankings.



Among the Korean national athletes, Kim Sihw (24) ranked 55th, Ahn Byeong-hoon (28th) ranked 59th, Kang Sung-hoon (32nd) ranked 60th and Im Sung-jae (21st) ranked 69th.



한국어