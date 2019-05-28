SK Innovation vows to develop next-generation battery this year. May. 28, 2019 07:39. by Tae-Ho Hwang taeho@donga.com.

SK Innovation has announced its plan to develop the world’s first high-performance batteries for electric vehicles that will power a vehicle to travel up to 500 kilometers on a single charge and commercialize them as early as 2021. The South Korean company will expand its battery production capacity by more than 20 times by 2025. Its goal is to jump to No. 3 in the global battery market for electric cars by 2025 through aggressive investment and technological development.



SK Innovation CEO Kim Jun on Monday had a press conference at the Four Seasons Hotel in Seoul and unveiled the company’s growth strategy. The company vowed to complete the development of its next-generation NCM (nickel: cobalt: manganese) EV battery cells at a ratio of 9:0.5:0.5. A higher ratio of nickel in a battery means longer travel distance as it increases energy density. But it requires state-of-the-art technology to increase stability. Currently, most of the batteries in the electric car market have a nickel content of 50-60 percent, which travels up to 300 kilometers on a single charge.



Other EV battery makers, including LG Chem, Samsung SDI and China's Contemporary Amperex Technology (CATL), the world's top EV battery manufacturer by shipment, have also announced their plan to mass produce NCM811, which has a nickel content of 80 percent. Industry experts predict that there will be a fierce competition between Chinese battery makers, which are benefiting from government subsidies, and Korean companies, which are striving to narrow the technological gap with Chinese battery makers.



SK Innovation is planning to boost the production capacity as well. The output is set to increase from the current 4.7GWh a year to 100GWh a year by 2025. The production capacity will reach 60GWh annually in 2022, when the company will start the operation of its plants at Changzhou in China, Komarom in Hungary, and Georgia, the U.S. The company also plans to expand its order backlog from 430GWh today to 700 GWh over the same period.



SK also presented its new business model of Battery as a Service (BaaS). BaaS is a comprehensive service that encompasses production and sales of batteries as well as repair, rental, charging and recycling. The company also aims to expand its business to the aviation and ocean industry and offer energy storage system (ESS) solutions.



