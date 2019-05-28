Trump, North Korea's Missile "Do not Look at the Penalty". May. 28, 2019 07:47. lovesong@donga.com.

US President Donald Trump said on December 27, "I do not think North Korea violated UN sanctions. Kim Jong-un is expected to lead North Korea's change. "



Trump, the third day of his visit to Japan, urged Kim to "move toward denuclearization" at a joint press conference after the Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Japanese Prime Minister Motoaki Akasaka held a joint press conference, He said.



President Trump said, "Kim is very smart. We will give up the nuclear weapons to develop the country, "he said. "North Korea can not prosper with nuclear weapons. (Chairman Kim) "I know that only bad things will happen with nuclear weapons." "We will maintain sanctions against North Korea," Trump said. "We will not hurry to restart the North-US dialogue."



Trump said in his remarks before the summit: "North Korea has not fired rockets for long and has not conducted nuclear tests. North-mei (mutual) respect, "he said. "We have been doing very little activity lately, but we are watching carefully what will happen next," he added. 'Very small activity' means a short-range missile fired by North Korea earlier this month. Regarding North Korea's missile launch, President Trump said, "Kim Jong-un may be interested in getting attention."



Abe emphasized in a press conference, "The position of the United States and Japan in the North Korea problem is completely consistent." "I want to meet with Kim directly," said Abe, "President Trump said he would meet with families of abducted victims and work together to solve the problem." "I would like to have a summit meeting with Kim without any conditions," he stressed again.



Trump and his wife attended a courtesy ceremony held earlier this morning by King Naruto. Trump is the first foreign minister to arrive on the first day of his first visit to the United States. President Trump said, "I am honored to have been invited as a state guest after the summons," said Naruhito, "I am pleased that I have been made to be the first state guest."



