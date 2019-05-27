S. Korean film director Bong Joon-ho's 'Parasite' wins top honor at Cannes. May. 27, 2019 08:08. by Seo-Hyun Lee baltika7@donga.com.

A South Korean movie has won the top honor at the Cannes Film Festival for the first time in the 100 years of the country’s film history. Director Bong Joon-ho grabbed the Palme d'Or at the 72nd Cannes Film Festival on Saturday (local time) for his black comedy movie “Parasite.”



Bong rejoiced at the honor, calling the award a “great gift” to mark the 100 years of Korean cinema this year. Noting that the film “Parasite” was an “amazing adventure” to him, the South Korean director gave the credit to the movies’ actors by saying that the artists who worked with him made the film possible. He also turned the spotlight to the leading actor, Song Kang-ho, calling him “the greatest actor and his partner.” Song said, “I give this honor to all respected actors in Korea who taught me patience, wisdom and passion.”



Bong was first invited to the Cannes Film Festival for his 2006 film “The Host.” Then, “Tokyo!” (2008) and “Mother” (2009) were invited to the Cannes’ “Un Certain Regard” category. The director debuted in the “In Competition” category with his Netflix film “Okja” in 2017. This year, his seventh feature film “Parasite” and second entry into the “In Competition” won him the Palme d'Or.



“Parasite” is about an unexpected incident taking place as the oldest son of Ki-taek’s family, all unemployed, becomes a tutor for a student from a wealthy family, handling the universal issue of the gap between rich and poor.



Meanwhile, President Moon Jae-in said, "The leaf of the palm tree delivered to us at dawn today is a meaningful gift for our people who have loved the movie as a film and a high-level audience."



한국어