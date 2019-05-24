Despite ranking No. 2, Liverpool beats Man City in earnings. May. 25, 2019 07:41. by Seung-Kun Lee why@donga.com.

Liverpool FC has become the runner-up in the English Premier League by a narrow margin, but the team has beaten defending champion Manchester City (Man City) in overall earnings.



“Liverpool FC earned 152 million British pounds (192 million U.S. dollars) in this season, or about 1.44 million pounds (1.82 million dollars) more than Man City. The team had more of its matches broadcast live,” The BBC reported on Friday. Liverpool earned about 2 million pounds (2.43 million dollars) less than Man City through prize money and other compensations based on its regular season ranking in the league, but the former had 29 of its matches broadcast live, which was three occasions more than Man City’s. Liverpool became the runner-up with the highest score (97) and fewest losses (1 loss) ever in the EPL’s history this season. The difference in its scores versus Man City was just “1.”



Chelsea FC, which ranked third, and Tottenham Hotspur FC, which ranked fourth, maintained the corresponding rankings in earnings as well. The fifth team in earnings rankings was Manchester United FC, which ranked sixth in the league. Manchester United (27 times) also beat Arsenal (25 times), which ranked fifth in the league, in the total number of its matches broadcast live. Huddersfield Town FC, which ranked the lowest in the league and has thus been demoted to the secondary league for the next season, earned 99.63 million pounds (125.4 million dollars) with10 matches broadcast live. The English Premier League, which started in 1992, is paying out income from broadcasting right and other sources as dividends to the lowest ranked team as well.



