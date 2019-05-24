‘Englishmen’ Josh, Ollie to appear in Channel A. May. 25, 2019 07:43. by Seo-Hyun Lee baltika7@donga.com.

“Englishman” Josh Carrott (30) is a famed YouTuber creator. He has over 3 million subscribers to his channel that has been introducing Korean foods and culture for six years through collaboration with his fiend Ollie Kendal (32). Josh will appear in “Englishman’s JMT Lab,” Channel A’s entertainment show for the first time, and start learning in earnest Korean foods and culture that they love so much together with 12 Korean entertainers.



“I could imagine viewers’ response from friends when I was creating contents with my friends, but now I cannot predict how the viewership will turn out to be depending on guests, which makes it all the more exciting,” Josh told a press meeting in Seoul’s Mapo district on Friday, expressing his high expectation for the new series.



“Englishman’s JMT Lab” is a series in which the YouTuber “Englishman” is concurrently putting his contents on air and YouTube for the first time. The show will be produced as a 30-minute expanded version created for Channel A from video clips that have been posted on the YouTube channel as a 15-minute show each, and thus will be all the more exciting to watch.



“I have learned that despite ‘Englishman’ having gained many subscribers so far, many people still came to know ‘Englishman’ through TV for the first time,” Goh JI-hyeon, CEO of Kit Studio that produces the show, said in explaining the reason “Englishman” picked Channel A for his television debut. “It is important to deploy contents where he can meet more watchers, be it YouTube or TV.”



“I learned many things from chef Lee Won-il, who has expertise in Korean foods, in the first episode. I also learned Korean culture from Ha, and ‘Binge eating’ from Yoo Min-sang,” Josh said, in expressing expectations on his encounters with guests in the show. Season 1 of the series will feature as guests Mark and Jae Hyun of the boyband NCT127, musical singer Min Woo-hyeok, and singer So Yu.



Josh and Ollie expressed their ambition to continue to present unique color and fun that their “Englishman” Channel has to offer watchers through Channel A as well.



