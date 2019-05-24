Hanwha Q Cells remains No. 1 in U.K. PV module market. May. 24, 2019 08:10. by Tae-Ho Hwang taeho@donga.com.

Hanwha Q Cells in South Korea has maintained the largest market share in the U.K.’s photovoltaics (PV) module market for two consecutive years. According to the statistics released on Thursday by EuPD Research, a highly specialized European research firm, the South Korean company has kept its No. 1 position with the market share of 13.6 percent in the U.K., which is up 3.8 percentage points from the previous year.



It was followed by China’s JA Solar with 13.1 percent, Japan’s Sharp with 10.1 percent, and Canada-based Canadian Solar with 9.6 percent. LG Electronics was placed in the eighth position with a 5.5 percent share.



Hanwha Q Cells provides PV solution for homes “Q.HOME,” which combines solar modules and the production, storage, and management of electricity, and solar unit installation platform for commercial use “Q.FLAT” in the U.K. market.



In October last year, the South Korean solar company has won a deal to supply “Q.PEAK Duo,” a 1.5-megawatt high power module, to the Solar Together London project, a PV project for homes in London.



한국어