Book on freshwater fish published for late LG chairman. May. 24, 2019 08:10. by Ji-Hyun Kim jhk85@donga.com.

LG Group’s Sangrok Foundation announced Thursday that it published a book titled “Korean Freshwater Fish” (A Field Guide to the Freshwater Fishes of Korea, drawn up by Koo Bon-moo, the late chairman of LG Group, based on his affection and interest in the country’s ecological environment. This is the second book published by Mr. Koo following “Korean Birds,” which was introduced in 2000.



Encompassing all freshwater fish either witnessed or recorded on in the Korean Peninsula including North Korea, the book boasts the largest amount of varieties among any South Korean publications on fish, with 21 orders, 39 families, and 233 species introduced. Some of the best experts in the field such as Dr. Chae Byung-soo of the Freshwater Ecosystem Research Center and Song Ho-bok, the director of Korean Freshwater Fish Ecosystem Research Institute, participated in the publication process.



The Sangrok Foundation explained that the book features three-dimensional drawings depicting the shape and color of the body and fins of the fish in detail to help readers recognize the species. It added the book comes in a pocket size so that readers can carry it outdoors for a quick, easy read. The book will be found on the shelves of bookstores across the country, and the proceeds will go to a protection program for natural monuments and endangered species.



The late LG chairman established the foundation in 1997 to open an arboretum called “Hwadam Forest” and offered a continuous support for ecological restoration of storks and hibiscus and many others.



