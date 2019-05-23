Tottenham’s Son Heung-min ranked first in ‘players to keep’ vote by club fans. May. 23, 2019 07:39. by Seung-Kun Lee why@donga.com.

Tottenham Hotspur's South Korean forward Son Heung-min has ranked first in a popular vote on players to keep.



In a poll of Tottenham Hotspur fans by English soccer news outlet Football London on Tuesday as to which players the English Premier League club should keep, 98.3 percent of the fans surveyed chose Son. The poll allowed multiple choices.



Notably, Son surpassed the club’s top star, Harry Kane, who finished second by winning 98.1 percent of the votes. Kane is a two-time top scorer in the Premier League and the top scorer in the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia. He also scored the most in his team this season despite a series of injuries he suffered.



Trailing Kane was Lucas Moura, who led Tottenham to its first Champions League final by scoring three goals in a semifinal match against Ajax. Christian Eriksen, who is rumored to leave the club, won just 85.7 percent.



