England’s Beatles museum officially invites BTS. May. 22, 2019 08:00. imi@donga.com.

The Beatles Story, the world’s largest museum devoted to The Beatles and their history in Liverpool, has officially invited South Korea’s boyband BTS. The Dong-A Ilbo confirmed with the exhibition Tuesday that the permanent museum has requested that the world-famous K-pop group stop by the museum during their visit to England.



In the invitation, which starts with “Dear Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook,” the Beatles Story says that it has pleasantly watched BTS presenting The Beatles spirit in The Late Show with Stephen Colbert lately. Just like The Beatles’ performance on the Ed Sullivan show in February 1964, BTS created a craze “BTS mania” in an American TV show, it added.



The popular idol group had channeled The Beatles’ first performance on an American TV program in the Late Show with Stephen Colbert last Wednesday (local time). The group’s seven members wore black suits similar to those worn by The Beatles, and performed their songs and “Hey Jude.” A drum at the back of the stage had a logo “BTS” with a font clearly inspired by “The BEATLES.”



BTS is scheduled to perform at Wembley Stadium in London next Saturday, followed by a few days of promotional activities in the country. Dave Milner, Marketing and PR Executive at The Beatles Story, said that if the group visits the museum, they would courteously suggest a VIP private tour or a performance. It would be an honor for the museum, he added. The Beatles Story closed the invitation by congratulating the group on the success of the Colbert show’s performance and expressing hopes to meet with the band soon.



“It is unusual and highly symbolic for The Beatles Story, which is the only Beatles museum directly managed by the members’ hometown Liverpool, to officially invite BTS,” said Seo Kang-seok, the manager of the Beatles Fan Club Korea and the Korean honorary ambassador of The Beatles Story.



한국어