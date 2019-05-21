Two U.S. twins died in Korean War buried next to each other. May. 20, 2019 07:52. by Ji-Sun Choi aurinko@donga.com.

An American soldier who died during the Korean War was buried next to his twin brother who was killed in the same battle after 69 years.



The Associated Press reported Friday (local time) that the remains of Cpl. John G. Krebs (photo) was buried at Sterling’s Calvary Cemetery, Illinois. He was buried next to his brother George.



The two orphans joined the army in Illinois and were dispatched to the Korean War. They were members of Company L, 3rd Battalion, 21st Infantry Regiment, 24th Infantry Division, Task Force Smith when they died in battle in Chochiwon on July 11, 1950. George lost his life while he was trying to find John during the battle.



John was listed as missing in action. The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) said they were not able to identify him due to technical issues even though his remains were returned to the U.S. in 1951. In December, the DPAA succeeded in identifying him using various technologies such as anthropological comparative analysis, radiation and teeth analysis. “I would like to convey my gratitude to the veteran’s association that helped us carry out this mission of identifying war veterans,” said an insider of the DPAA.



The U.S. paid tribute to the fallen hero who returned home after 69 years. A motorcycle group escorted a car carrying the remains of the solider to the cemetery. Public officials in uniforms including police officers and firefighters followed the car. Six soldiers wearing the full-dress uniform conveyed the coffin. When the coffin covered with the American flag arrived at the cemetery, the crowed paid tribute by raising their hands in salute. The military handed over the flag to Kreb’s niece.



The DPAA reports of the 8,156 Korean War personnel missing in action and only 494 have been identified. The agency said they were doing their best to identify the remains of soldiers using the newest technology.



한국어